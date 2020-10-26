Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, October 26

Happy Monday!!! Let’s take a look at what’s happening around Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Squirt.



The Amazeum is unable to host its annual community gathering known as Tinkerfest this year, so, they have been tinkering all month long. This month, when the Amazeum is open and you pay for admission, you can participate in Tinker-tober and through this Thursday, the theme is “shadow play.” Explore shadows created by chalk and infra-red and even discover hidden messages. The Amazeum does have special hours and protocols in place during the pandemic.

Click here for details.

“The Ozark Story Project” has been in full swing for a few weeks and there’s still time to submit your story. If you’re not familiar with this, it’s part of a larger nationwide project to uncover stories

including what makes the Ozarks home for you, or sharing a favorite Ozark-inspired recipe.

Anyone that has a relationship to the Ozarks is invited to participate in this free creative storytelling project, regardless of where you were born, where you live today, or how long you’ve lived here.

Monday, November 2 is your last chance to participate, click here for details.

A traveling memorial representing Arkansans who died serving our country since Sept. 11,

makes a stop in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Run for the Fallen Traveling Memorial is currently at Pinnacle Memorial Garden in Rogers. A flag and a bio placecard represents the fallen veterans. You can visit the traveling memorial until Friday. Click here for details.

Do you have a favorite local spot that you love to shop, eat or hang out? Then nominate it for the Excellence in Business Awards. The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce wants to recognize

Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Minority or Women-Owned Business of the Year, Green and Sustainable Business of the Year and more. This is the final week you can submit your nominations.

