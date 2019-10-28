Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, October 28

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, October 28 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Something big is coming to Bentonville for the holiday season and they need your help. Starting Monday, October 28 and lasting until Friday, November 1, you can donate those old ornaments and dancing Santas that you are planning on throwing out. This Donation Drop is at the Record in downtown Bentonville each day from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

As we are building up to Halloween this week – Growler USA in Rogers invites you out to “Hocus Pocus” trivia. You can participate in this Spook-tacular event starting at seven-pm. If you plan to participate in the trivia, your team needs to be registered in advance. You can also just show up and watch! For more information about this event, click here.

You can come out to an artist reception at The Jim & Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas Campus. The artists featured are from the Northwest Arkansas LatinX community. Bothvisual artists and performing artists are featured. Professional Bassoonist Lia Uribe will have a special performance. The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The opening ceremony for the Run for the Fallen Traveling Memorial took place Sunday, October 27 and the memorial is now up and viewable by the public. The memorial honors Arkansans who have died while serving our country since Septmeber 11, 2001. You can see the traveling memorial at Pinnacle Memorial Gardens NWA from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. through Wednesday, October 30. For more information, click here.