Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, October 5

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, October 5
“The Ozark Story Project is back” and they want to hear your story! If you’re not familiar with this, it’s part of a larger nationwide project to uncover stories of what it’s like to be “American.” Anyone that has a relationship to the Ozarks is invited to participate in this free, creative storytelling project. Regardless of where you were born, where you live today, or how long you’ve lived here, you’re invited. The project will happen each Monday through November 2. We will have a link to more details on our website, including how you can help by writing a community poem.
Starting today, golf returns to the University of Arkansas. The Blessings Collegiate Invitational will be played at the Razorbacks home course. It’s the first tournament for the men & women since their spring season was canceled earlier in the year. The tournament will start Monday, October 5 and go through Wednesday at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville. The teams will play each hole together and not be split up with other schools. There are no fans allowed, but you can watch the whole tournament on the Golf Channel.
Make plans now to head to the Amazeum on Wednesday, October 7 because the Amazeum is welcoming families back for “Priceless Nights.” Each Wednesday guests are able to visit the museum completely free, thanks to a grant from the Willard & Pat Walker Family. If you are planning on going to priceless nights, you will need to reserve a ticket online before coming, and registration starts today! Of course due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. Reserve your spot now for the Wednesday, October 7 event.
Here’s something to look forward to that’s happening Tuesday, October 6. Startup Junkie invites you to join them for a Zoom webinar at 3:00 p.m. to hear from Connie Hu and the story of Arcbotics. This is a virtual event, and everyone who registers will receive a link to participate.