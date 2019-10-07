Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, October 7

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, October 7 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Your little slugger can learn the game of baseball from the best. The University of Arkansas is offering a hitting academy for kids ages 6 – 17. The academy will take place Monday, October 7 starting at 6:00 p.m. at Baum Stadium. Players with receive instruction from current and former Razorbacks, members of the coaching staff and former profession baseball players and will focus on swing mechanics, approach and more. For more information, click here.

Get ready to cast a spell at this month’s Books & Brews, happening at the Rogers Public Library at 5:30 p.m. You can join in on a discussion on the book “A Season with the Witch: The Magic and Mayhem of Halloween in Salem” by J.W. Ocker. The book explores the author’s own experiences when he moves his family to the town of Salem to get up close and personal with Halloween festivities. For more information, click here.

If you’re not first, you’re last! And that’s definitely not where you wanna be so pray to sweet baby Jesus before you head to Trivia Night at Growler USA in Rogers. If you haven’t figured out the theme, it’s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. The fun starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

In the River Valley, the 5th edition of “The Unexpected” is back. Bringing with it engaging urban and contemporary art, music, speakers and more. This year’s lineup is curated by JUSTKIDS. The community celebrated with a block party kick off event. The Unexpected will last through October 12. For more information, click here.