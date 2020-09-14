Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, September 14

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, September 14 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
You can visit Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art this evening for a guided meditation and mindfulness practice, surrounded by the beauty of art and nature! This “Meditation and Mindfulness” session will meet outside on the lawn of the Frank Lloyd Wright House. Participants are asked to bring their own mat and practice social distancing of 10 feet for the safety of all attendees. The event costs $5 for non-members and is free for members.
You’re invited to attend the weekly meeting of the Downtown Rogers Rotary Club. Doors will open at Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill at 5:00 p.m. and the meeting will officially be called to order at 5:45 p.m. You can will also watch the meeting via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Cindy Ford with Arkansas Veterans Village. The Downtown Rogers Rotary Club is committed to community service through various projects including Lake Atalanta trail maintenance and providing dictionaries to students.
Six Twelve Coffee House & Bar is hosting “Bad Movie Night.” This is where they will group-watch an episode of “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Food and drinks will be available as well. This event happens every second Monday of the month starting at 7:00 p.m. Space is limited and guidelines for social distancing are in place.
Here’s something happening Tuesday, September 15. It’s not too late for you to participate in the 2020 Northwest Arkansas Business Women’s Conference. Now in its 22nd year, the NWA Business Women’S Conference is designed to unify women’s voices in business. The event is happening virtually beginning with opening remarks at 8:30 a.m.