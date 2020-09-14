Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, September 14

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas launches its 2020 campaign of giving. Unlike last year’s event which featured a basketball slam dunk contest, the organization’s campaign kick-off looks a bit different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One thing that has not changed is the United Ways’ ongoing effort and mission to help those in need. ‘United Now More than Ever’ is more than a slogan for this year’s annual campaign of giving, it’s also evidence of the trying times many families and individuals have faced over the past several months following the global coronavirus pandemic, impacting thousands of Arkansans and many in Northwest Arkansas.