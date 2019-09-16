Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, September 16

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, September 16 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The storm that blew threw last month caused massive damage to our trail systems here in Northwest Arkansas, but our community responded quickly. Bike Rack Brewing at 8th St. Market is toasting all of those who work on our trail system. Trail Worker Happy Hour is today from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The first drink for trail workers is on the house. For more information, click here.

Today is the last day for you to audition for “Little Women, the Musical.” The play is being produced by Pilot Arts in November but rehearsals will begin later this month. Auditions will take place at Drake Field Airport tonight from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Bentonville Parks & Recreation wants your input about the Downtown Parks Master Plan. As Bentonville continues to grow, this master plan will evaluate the downtown parks to ensure that they are truly serving the public. You also have the opportunity to voice your opinion about the amenities of the parks. The meeting takes place at the bentonville public library at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Hustle in Heels is holding a pop up event at Komodo Modern Asian Cuisine in Rogers from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The workshop will focus on how to be enthusiastic, effective and efficient when you are networking in Northwest Arkansas. You can register when you arrive. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. For more information, click here.