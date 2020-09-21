Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, September 21

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, September 21 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
Arts Live Theatre has just released a full list of their upcoming fall online classes and auditions. They have classes for everyone ages 5 through 18. Classes begin later this week, but today is the last chance to send in a virtual audition for the online play “Dear Edwina.” From filmmaking to poetry to makeup and improv, Arts Live Theatre has you covered.
Speaking of things for kids and teens to get involved with this fall, the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is hosting an online open house and orientation today at 6:30 p.m. where you can hear about the new virtual program for youth orchestra. Tuition for APYO is free, and with the program being virtual, kids all over the state and anywhere really can have access to the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.
Springdale Public Library has been hosting zoom talks with notable authors. Today, they have an opportunity for teenagers to get involved as they host young adult fiction author Leah Johnson for their “Meet An Author Monday” event. Leah is a Brooklyn-based author and she will be speaking on her bestselling book “You Should See Me in a Crown.” You can hear from the author virtually from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
You can plan to wind down from your busy day this evening on the Frank Lloyd Wright Lawn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, as they present “Sunset Tai Chi.” you will be surrounded by the beauty of art and nature. The class is led by certified instructor Erik Hardin. This event will last from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Safety precautions are in place to comply with the Arkansas State Guidelines.