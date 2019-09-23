Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, September 23

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, September 23 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

You’re invited to the Rogers Public Library for Family Storytime, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bring the whole family and enjoy stories and craft activities that support early literacy development and help foster a love of books and reading. All age levels are invited. Children under the age of 7 years must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For more information, click here.

Oktoberfest is getting underway in Germany and there’s a way you can join in the festivities here in Northwest Arkansas. Puritan Coffee & Beer in Fayetteville is hosting their version of Oktoberfest each day until October 18. They are having Oktoberfest beers on tap, drink specials and more. For more information, click here.

The University of Arkansas Department of Music hosts a Faculty Showcase Concert featuring several of UA Music’s amazing faculty musicians, The concert is in the Jim & Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets are available at the door one hour before the show which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ is happening September 25 – 28 and we want to make sure you’re informed about street closings. W. Dickson Street (St. Charles to Gregg) and West Avenue (Spring to Watson) will be closed according to these specified times. Only motorcycles will be allowed through a specially-sized barricade.

Roads Closure Times: