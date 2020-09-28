Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, September 28

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, September 28 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
Relax into the work week and stretch away your stress as you’re invited to exercise your body and mind tonight at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Yoga story will be leading a yoga session called “Yoga & Art” on the Frank Lloyd Wright Lawn. The session begins at 6:00 p.m. and is free for members and only five $5 for non-members.
Here’s another way to kickstart the week, Jootti Outdoor Shop in Siloam Springs is holding Monday Fun Run Training Sessions this fall. If you are training for any kind of upcoming virtual run or just want to hang out with a great community of runners, just show up at 6:00 p.m. The group run is outside with room for social distancing. All of these training sessions are free.
This event is happening Tuesday, September 29 during the lunch hour. Startup Junkie & Bank OZK and combining for an online event to dispel myths and talk through small loan options for women entrepreneurs. You must register for this event in advance, and one of the reasons for that is because lunch will be delivered to each participant in the Northwest Arkansas delivery region by “Luncher.”
Here’s one more event to look forward to. Both in-person and virtual tickets are on -sale now for the 25th Annual “Greening of the Garden Gala” at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. The event will be held outside on the grounds with plenty of room for social distancing and there is also a virtual option for guests who feel more comfortable supporting the event from home. “Greening of the Garden” will take place this Thursday, October s from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.