Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, September 28

September is Service Dog Awareness Month, when we honor the contributions and loyalty of some amazing animals that serve our nation’s military heroes.

Radio & TV personality Bobby Bones is teaming up with Purina Dog Chow for their 3rd Annual Service Dog Salute Campaign. Bones is a military advocate who hosts a top nationally syndicated country music radio show. He is a New York Times best-selling author, a mentor on American Idol, he recently won an ACM award for national on-air personality of the year and he’s working on a new show on National Geographic.