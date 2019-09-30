Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, September 30

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, September 30 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

There are plenty of ways for you and your family to get involved at the Rogers Public Library. ICollage craft class for ages 5 – 12 is happening at 3:30 p.m. Teen DIY night starts at 6:00 p.m. and Family Storytime is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

It’s another Monday Jazz Night at the Undercroft Bar in Bentonville. Jazz music and jazzy hour cocktails are available from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Undercroft Bar is located underneath The Preacher’s Son restaurant in downtown Bentonville. For more information, click here.

Black Apple Crossing in downtown Springdale is hosting a general trivia night. The trivia follows the Trivial Pursuit Genus Edition categories: Geography, History, Arts & Literature, Entertainment, Sports & Leisure, and Science & Nature. Trivia lasts from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Bike Bentonville invites you to come out and “Laugh & Learn.” This bike ride is fun, free, and welcomes riders of all skill levels. The group will meet at the Visit Bentonville offices tonight at 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.