Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, September 9

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, September 9 sponsored by Doctor Pepper.

Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of a landmark event with a new exhibit that was rolled out this September. “1968: A Folsom Redemption” is a collection of photographs and memories of 2 journalists lucky enough to be among a handful of eyewitnesses to the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison. The exhibition is up now and lasts through October 20th, 2019. For more information, click here.

September is National “Children’s Good Manners” month. Parents if you want your children to have the skills necessary for children to learn to communicate better, think of others, & present themselves with confidence, then the Proper Way Academy in Bentonville wants to help. 1st – 5th graders are invited to participate in a 6-week manner and etiquette course. The class starts Monday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

It’s Jazz Night at the Undercroft in downtown Bentonville. If you haven’t been to the Undercroft, it is the bar that’s located underneath “The Preacher’s Son.” This event reoccurs every other Monday from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. There are local jazz bands and jazzy hour cocktails. For more information, click here.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar is hosting “Bad Movie Night” This is where they will group-watch an episode of “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Food and drinks will be available as well. This event happens every second Monday of the month starting at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.