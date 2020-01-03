Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA & New Year Cocktails

Jason Suel and guest co-host Bo Counts take a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, January 3 – Sunday, January 5. Watch as Bo crafts a unique post-holiday cocktail, a twist on the classic “French 75.”

It’s the time of year for the Mix Fest Cocktail Weekend, The event is happening at various location in Fayetteville including Axis lounge and Nomads. The event includes everything from a comedy show to a bartenders competition, For more information, click here.

On Saturday, January 4, you are invited to join the Ozark Society Highlands Chapter for their hike around Lake Sequoyah in Fayetteville. This is a day hike, it’s out and back, and it will start at 10:00 a.m. at Lake Sequoyah Park. For additional details, click here.

Here’s another activity to get you moving on the weekend. Once Upon a Time Books is having their monthly storytime at their location in Springdale at 10:30 a.m. They will have special guest read different stories from their throne! The event is perfect for Pre-K through Elementary children. For more information, click here.

On Sunday, January 5 you’re invited to head to Yoga Story in Bentonville to do some New Year Vision Boarding. They will be doing yoga and talking about goal setting for 2020. There is a $35 cost for the workshop. For tickets and information, click here.

Bo’s Twist On A French 75 | Champagne Cocktail

1 1/2 Oz Sloe Gin

1/2 Oz Raspberry Liqueur

1/2 Oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2-3 Oz Champagne Or Prosecco

For more information on Bo Counts’s bar, Pinpoint – Fayetteville, click here.