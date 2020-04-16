Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, April 16

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, April 16 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Are you missing food from local farmer’s markets? Downtown Rogers wants to make sure that you still have access to locally sourced food. All you need to do is download the “DTR Market” app on Apple and Google Play. You can place your order from home and then on Thursdays you can come pick up your order using their social distancing drive-thru. For more information on the app, click here.

Susan G. Komen Ozark announced that they will be granting over $467,000 to fund 7 local programs that will provide thousands of women and men with lifesaving diagnostic and treatment services, education and financial assistance throughout the next year. Susan G. Komen Ozark is committed to supporting the evolving needs of the community. If you missed it, they have transitioned the date for the “More Than Pink Walk” to Saturday, September 12. If you want to get involved with the organization, click here.

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of Arkansas would be holding their “Take Steps” walk this Spring, but -like many non-profits- they have had to go virtual with their annual walk and the organization nationally has had to cancel or postpone nearly all in-person fundraising events. However, you can still register a team and donate to the cause of fighting Crohn’s and Colitis. Plus, all funds raised between now and May 15 will qualify the organization for a one million dollar matching grant. They need to raise $1 million dollars in order to receive the match. Click HERE information on how you can give back to this organization.

A Fort Smith brewery is serving up more than beer to keep people entertained. Fort Smith Brewing Company is opening a drive-in theater. Several folks who needed a job pitched in to build a projector screen. The free drive-in will be reservation only. The limit is 50 cars per screening for safety reasons. The brewing company will post upcoming screening days and times on social media. For more information, click here.