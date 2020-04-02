Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, April 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, April 2 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville is keeping you and your kiddos engaged by giving you virtually challenges. The challenge for this week is to build your own theatre. This item can be made with materials that you probably have around your house, including a cardboard box, tape, glue, scissors and clippings from a magazine. Click here for the link to this instructional video as well as how you can information on how you can stay involved with Arts Live’s at-home activities.

Perhaps you’ve been meaning to get to the grocery store, but you just can’t make time with the kids at home and all the other things you need to do during the day. A viewer wrote in to tell us about a new startup located in Fayetteville called “Fast Bags.” You can shop through their website and they will deliver the bags to you, all while keeping a safe social distance. Plus, same-day delivery is guaranteed if you order by 5:00 p.m. To learn more about these services, click here.

There’s a free virtual Zumba class happening at 7:00 p.m. The session will be broadcast via Zoom. Grab some water and get ready to move. If you’re interested in joining this class, click here.