Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, April 23

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, April 23 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

The need for safe housing doesn’t stop during a crisis. You are invited to join the 11th Annual Butterflies & Blooms Luncheon Livestream. The event is happening at Noon on Thursday, April 23. However, organizers are encouraging you to join the stream at 11:45 a.m. for pre-show content. You can join the livestream from the comfort of your own home. The luncheon will support Saving Grace, a local non-profit working to break the cycle of poverty. Click this link to join the livestream.

Parents if you’re running out of ideas on healthy snacks to make for your kids, there’s a fun interactive event that can help. Grab your family and join Jordan Anderson the Healthy Honeybee on a Zoom call today at 4:00 p.m. You’ll be making 3 nutritious snacks: peanut butter chocolate overnight oats, turkey cucumber wraps, and apple cookies. For more information and to join in the fun, click here.

The NWA Business Women’s Conference continues their “Assemble” series today. At this virtual event today you’ll hear from Kasie & Leslie, Co-Founders of 3W Magazine, as they get real and talk about how they are adapting during this uncertain time. The meeting is Happy Hour event today at 5 pm. You’re invited to grab your favorite drink, get cozy and listen in. For more information, click here.

Have you ever wanted to know more about your ancestry and trace your genealogy? Fayetteville Public Library is hosting a virtual event today from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. that will help you learn how to navigate the library’s genealogy resources. To join that virtual meeting email questions@faylib.org and they will send you the link.