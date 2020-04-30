Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, April 30

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, April 30 ponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner! You have the opportunity to learn how to create a healthy chicken dinner with an online lesson featuring Jordan Anderson from the Healthy Honeybee.This event is happening online at 6:30 p.m. Get everyone in the kitchen for some cooking tips and have some fun! Click here for a full list of ingredients and to join the class.

Now more than ever, we need to come together and organize help for our communities. The Amazeum will be hosting a free virtual mask making workshop to teach some easy ways to make fabric masks. This online webinar is led by Amazeum staff and will start at 3:00 p.m. Tune in to the Amazeum’s Facebook Live to learn from professionals as they walk you through the process of mask making. For more information, click here.

The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting a happy hour event with principal bassoonist Lia Uribe. Lia will share her favorite cocktail recipe and treat us to some live tunes. It’s all happening on the APO’s Facebook Page at 5:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Arts Center of the Ozarks invites you to watch their Black Box Series production of “Early One Morning” – virtually! The entire one-woman musical is available to watch right now, but the run of the show will end on Saturday, May 2 at 6:00 p.m. Click here to watch the full show while you still can!