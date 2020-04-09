Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, April 9

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, April 9 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Compton Gardens in Bentonville is having their native tree and plant sale on Thursday, April 9. Organizers recognize that public safety is of utmost importance. So, the sale is by appointment only and they invite you to give them a call for more information Plants start at just $5 and trees start at $25. This is a “no contact” sale with curbside pickup only. For more information, click here.

Brightwater, NWACC, and Ropeswing Hospitality Group have all teamed up to create a donation platform for it’s “Meals for Healthcare Heroes” initiative. By joining this relief network and offering the use of kitchen facilities, organizers aim to help provide healthcare workers with free nutritious meals so they are better equipped to take care of community members during the Covid-19 Pandemic. They are aiming to prepare 100 free meals a day and they need your help. Click HERE to donate or find out how you can get involved.

How about this! As we’ve said many times “we’re all in this together” and that’s true for our service men and women as well. The Fayetteville Police Department is holding story time every evening at 5:00 p.m. through Facebook Live. They invite you to tune in to watch officers read children’s books. They are also asking you to drop them a comment and let them know your favorite children’s book and they will try to include it. For more information, click here.

Have you ever been curious about what happens behind the scenes to make a play happen? TheatreSquared is taking you backstage in the web series called “Play On.” They feature everything from building props to writing scripts. Their most recent video is with T2’s Technical Director Alex Worthingtonn. He teaches what goes into set construction. To see that video, click here.