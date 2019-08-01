Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, August 1

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Thursday, August 1 sponsored by A and W.

It’s the first Thursday of August and that means there’s a party happening on the downtown Fayetteville square. The theme for this month’s First Thursday is “Tailgate.” You can wear your team colors and enjoy art, yoga, family fun, food trucks and more. Music provided by School of Rock and the band Roxy Roca. The event begins at 5:00 p.m., and if it rains, it will be moved to the Fayetteville Town Center. For more information, click here.

It’s August and that means it’s almost time to go back to school, and we all know how important it is for our kids to get that back to school look just right. Head to the Center for Non-Profits in Rogers. Enjoy refreshments and demonstrations of the latest back-to-school hair trends. This event starts at 5:00 p.m., and they will “cut” it off at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Summer Outdoor Film Series rolls on at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. They will be showing the BBC Planet Earth mini-series. This episode is about caves. Plus, before the film there will be a special show & tell, featuring several rocks and formations found inside caves. This free event kicks off at 8:30 p.m. You can register online or with guest services. For more information, click here.

Arsaga’s at the Depot in Fayetteville is getting a makeover, sort of. The art of Daryl V. Doyal is now adorning the walls, and the opening reception for his art is Thursday, August 1 starting at 6:00 p.m. Daryl creates artwork about everyday sites in and around Fayetteville and from traveling adventures. The art will be on display throughout the month of August. For more information, click here.

Local musician Will Brand is bringing his amazing one-man show to Growler USA in Rogers starting at 6:30 p.m. This is a free show suitable for the whole family. For more information, click here.