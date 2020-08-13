Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, August 13

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, August 13 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Startup Junkie and Conductor invite you to their Virtual Happy Hour. Join the zoom meeting today for great conversation about startups in our area. There will also be trivia questions and a prize. This happy hour event is starts at 4:00 p.m.
Speaking of happy hour events, the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting another Happy Hour event. This has been a regular event they have been hosting virtually since the start of the pandemic as a way to to weave classical music throughout the fabric of our community. On Thursday, August 13, you can join the orchestra’s principal flute, Ronda Mains as he shares a cocktail recipe, introduces viewers to a composer and plays a little music. Ronda will be live on the orchestra’s Facebook Page at 5:00 p.m.
If you are looking for a way to de-stress before the weekend, we’ve got the answer! There will be yoga in the courtyard of the “Uptown” Fayetteville complex on Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. The session will last from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and is being offered for $5.
Music fans who are missing live music in Northwest Arkansas might have an opportunity as George’s Majestic Lounge takes the party outside. George’s is presenting their parking lot concert series and featuring the band is “The Juice.” The juice play Top-40 hits from multiple decades… songs that you’re sure to recognize. The concert begins at 8:00 p.m. in the George’s parking lot. Tickets are $7.