Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, August 15

Here is what is happening in Norhtwest Arkansas on Thursday, August 15.

You’re invited to join the Lake Fayetteville Watershed Partnership and the Rowing Club of Northwest Arkansas.They are gathering at Apple Blossom Brewing Company to listen to Dr. Brian Haggard, Director of the Arkansas Water Resources Center who will discuss the results of water testing in Lake Fayetteville. That event will take place from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

It’s the heat of summer, but you can cool off with Bentonville Rarks & Recreation at Lawrence Plaza. You and your family are invited to enjoy live music from The New School Rock Band and splash in the fountains. This event will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Aricka Lewis and the Honey Collective will be performing at Yeyo’s Mexican Grill at the Eighth Street Market in Bentonville. The concert is part of Downtown Bentonville Inc.’s “Notes at Night Series.” You can hear Aricka and the band from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Arts Center of the Ozarks is having an artist reception. Kellie Lehr’s exhibition titled “Through the Looking Glass” will be featured. Kellie is a highly decorated, nationally-recognized artist who happens to live here in Northwest Arkansas. Her art is on display at ACO until September 24. The reception is Thursday, August 15 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

After starting school this week, perhaps you know a teenager looking to let off some steam. At 6:00 p.m in the Rogers Public Library Community Room it’s Teen Game Night. The library will bring out games on Play Station, board and tabletop games and more. The event is for ages 13-18 and will last until 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.