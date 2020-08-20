Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, August 20

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, August 20 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

As some incoming freshman ready themselves to start school at the University of Arkansas this fall, one freshman needs our help! Morgan Ison, a recent graduate of the North Little Rock Center of Excellence entered her art for the “Doodle for Google” scholarship contest. Ison was chosen as one of 54 finalists for the prize. The illustration shows shows children of different races and cultures playing and talking on a playground with the theme of “I Show Kindness By…” The list will be narrowed to five finalists and the overall winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship and $50,000 in technology for their school. Click here to vote for Ison’s art.

We have visited with Junior Achievement of Arkansas on the show before about their mission to teach young people financial literacy. You have an opportunity to support their cause in a fun way. They have teamed up with Topgolf to bring you “Swing Fore JA.” You can play for fun or compete in the tournament for prizes including a $10,000 cash prize. And if golf is not your thing, there is a silent auction and more.

With public schools set to start back next week, Apple Seeds is aiming to eek out every last moment of sunshine from the summer. Chef Haley O’Brien is making gourmet picnic baskets that you can pickup today between 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Then head to Gulley Park! If you’ve been to Apple Seeds you know that their location is right there at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. So, you can make it an afternoon in the park where you can fly a kite, kick a ball, and enjoy your delicious picnic basket.

Speaking of parks, many folks like to take their pets to the park. But did you know that pet waste is a major pollutant of our lakes and streams? That’s why Fayetteville Parks & Rec is giving away a free pet waste bag holder today from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Head to their North Street location where they will be set up next to the Recycling Center. Once you’re there, all you need to do to receive the bag holder is to take a pledge to clean up after your pet.