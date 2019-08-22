Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, August 22

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, August 22 sponsored by A and W.

700 kids go to one of the six Boys & Girls club locations each day in Benton County. Here is an opportunity for you to give back. You’re invited to bring your friends and join a casual evening of drinks, delicious eats, and learn more about the ways the Boys & Girls club is impacting the youth in Benton County. The event is called Sip, Savor & Support. It begins at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are still available. For information and tickets, click here.

In conjunction with the Art Stroll that’s happening in Bentonville, Downtown Bentonville, Inc. is presenting “Artists on Main.” For the next three days local artist will be painting, sculpting and sketching live on the square. You’ll find these artists on Main Street in front of the court house and in front of the Walton 5 & 10. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. and lasting until 7:00 p.m. In the case of weather, these artists may be moved to an indoor location. For additional information, click here.

The House of Songs will be hosting an intimate house concert with their upcoming artist in residence, the United Kingdom-based performer Alexander Ellis, better known as ‘Our Man In The Field’, Joining for the evening will be NWA musicians Will Gunselman & Andrew McLaughlin. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. The concert will be held on the front porch of The House of Songs – Ozarks in Bentonville. Because of the intimate space, you can bring a blanket or chair in case seats run out. For more information, click here.

With plenty of happy hours happening in Northwest Arkansas, how do you choose? Here is a happy hour theme that is certainly unique. New Province Brewing Company in Rogers is hosting “Pint & Pencil: Adult Coloring Happy Hour” from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. They will provide the colored pencils & custom coloring sheets, Kids welcome to participate (in the coloring) as well. For more information, click here.