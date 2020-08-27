Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, August 27

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, August 27 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

Usually this time of year, the Fayetteville Roots Festival would be welcoming festival goers to a 4 day celebration of community, music, and food. While the mega event has been postponed due to the pandemic, you can still join in for their one-of-a-kind Stream-a-Thon. The live stream is happening Thursday, August 27 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and will be hosted by Kyle Kellems from Ozarks at Large, and Roots Co-Founders Bernice & Bryan Hembree and Chef Jerrmy Gawthrop. There are many featured musical acts including “Birds of Chicago.” Click here to register and participate in this free event.

Parents, your kiddos can do more through out local libraries than check out books, You can get them involved in hands-on projects! The Rogers Public Library has just released the list of Children’s Virtual Programs that are available now through December 19. The class on Thursday, August 27 is “Full Steam Ahead” and it begins at two-pm. You can view their virtual videos on Facebook and YouTube.

The Teen Action Support Center and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art are partnering to bring you an evening of education around racism and creating equality. The event is happening at Shiloh Square in Springdale this evening from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Masks are required. Fold-out chairs and blankets are encouraged to mark your place for seating. Plus, if you’re not quite ready to venture out, the whole event is being livestreamed so that you can watch from your home.

Here’s something you can do friends. Board Game Knights is hoping you have an Epic Thursday! The game lounge in Bentonville is hosting an event where they will set up all the games for you. All you have to do is show up and play! The event tonight starts at 5:30 p.m. All the games have common themes. If you are not able to attend tonight, this is a weekly event. Click here for more information.