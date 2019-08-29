Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, August 29

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, August 29 sponsored by A and W.

Girls Scouts of Fayetteville is hosting an informational meeting. The meeting will take place at the Fayetteville Public Library starting at 6:00 p.m. Scout staff and volunteers will be there and you can learn how to get your daughter involved in girl scouting. Girls are also welcome to come. They will have activities for them during meeting. For more information, click here.

The Fayetteville Film Fest will return this Fall for the 11th installment of the popular event. Weekend passes and single tickets have just gone on-sale for the festival which will be October 3 – 5 at various locations around downtown Fayetteville. The lineup this year features several Arkansas-made films and well as the opportunity for festival goers to develop meaningful relationships with visiting filmmakers. For passes, tickets and information, click here.

Moms, you’ve made it through the start of school and perhaps you need a moment to relax and celebrate. First MOMS is hosting mother’s night out tonight in Springdale. There will be margaritas and non-alcoholic drinks as well. The event starts lasts from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Arts Center of the Ozarks has announced the events that will be a part of their 53rd season, including shows like “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “Into the Woods.” Also included is a full lineup for their Mainstage Music Nights, plus a full list of exhibitions in the gallery space. Tickets are now available for these events. For tickets and information about ACO’s 53rd season, click here.

It’s puppy time at the Bentonville Bark Park this evening. Bentonville Parks and Recreation presents the last “Yappy Hour” of the season. There will be live music from BJ Lowell plus treats for humans and dogs alike. The event lasts from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.