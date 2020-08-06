Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, August 6

Happy Thursday…or Friday Jr.! Here’s a look at what’s happening around NWA sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

The Peel Mansion and Heritage Gardens wants to help you find your zen. You are invited to find a shady spot to relax relate and release with some yoga. The beginner friendly class begins at 7:00 p.m. and it a great way to relax after a long day. The class is $5 and space is limited to ensure proper social distancing. You can reserve your spot here.

The Fenix Gallery on the square in Fayetteville reopened in July and is currently opening its first new pandemic exhibit. The exhibit is titled “Chaos, Confusion, and Creativity” and can be see through October 31. The gallery is following health and safety guidelines. Face coverings and social distancing are required when inside the gallery space.



If you’re looking for a challenge, there’s still time to get involved with the Virtual Rogers Cycling Festival. This festival has something for everyone and is a great way to get out and see the beautiful trails of Rogers. Plus, it’s a great way to stay active as well. There are three ride options. pick which one is best for you and your family and start riding. Log your miles by August 15 and collect your finisher prize between August 17-21. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit nonprofit cycling causes in NWA.

The Fayetteville Public Library wants to help you take a deeper look at your family tree. Join a discussion from noon to 1:00 p.m. on how to begin your research. The genealogy librarians will help you get started and assist with tips on using genealogy resources from home. The librarians will also be able to help with any questions you have.

Get your shopping done and stay to watch a movie. Walmart announces when and where your family can enjoy its much anticipated pop-up drive-in movies! The company is turning 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters. That includes Bentonville… Rogers… and Springdale— locations. The drive in movies begin locally September 15th. To ensure everyone’s safety– you must stay in your car and parking spaces will be socially distanced. Tickets are free – and going fast!

