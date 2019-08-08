Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, August 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Thursday, August 8 sponsored by A & W.

Here’s a way you can give back. You’re invited to Puritan Coffee & Beer on Dickson Street from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will support the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. They will have specials and a specialty cocktail plus a representative from the foundation will be there to talk about the impact they are having in our community. For more information, click here.

Mappy Hour NWA is holding their monthly meeting at Record in Bentonville starting at 6:30 p.m. Austin Albers, Owner of the Buffalo Outdoor Center, is the keynote speaker. He will give insight on all there is to do at the Buffalo River Wilderness area. You can mix & mingle, and hear the reasons why you should spend more time out in your Natural State backyard. For more information, click here.

TheatreSquared will cut the ribbon and throw the doors open to their new home. They will be lighting up every part of the new TheatreSquared commons, from the café to the rooftop terrace. There will be chef-prepared food and libations along with live music and distinguished guests. The celebration begins tonight 6:00 p.m. Limited tickets remain for this event. For more information, click here.

It’s time for Art on the Bricks in downtown Rogers. There will be visual and musical artists from across our region in more than 25 pop-up galleries in businesses throughout downtown Rogers. You can see art demos, meet the artists, enjoy live music and artist receptions. The events lasts from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.