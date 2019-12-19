Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, December 19

Take a look at what’s happening in NWA for Thursday, December 19.

You can roll right through this Thursday with the help of the folks at Starlight Skatium. They are holding their annual “Adult Night Ugly Sweater Skate” starting at 8:00 p.m.DJ JC from the 313 will be on the mic, and there are prizes for the ugliest and funniest sweaters. Admission is seven dollars and that includes the skate rental. For more information, click here.

Drop by the Fayetteville Public Library today from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. to enjoy the magic of the harp with Beth Stockdell. She will be performing in the lobby of the library to entertain all of the patrons.The library says that these performances are always customer favorites. For more information, click here.

Do you like camaraderie and bikes? If so, then Bike Friendly Meetups are for you! It’s a low-key gathering of bike friends sharing ideas, stories, and visions they have to make their town more bike-friendly. Enjoy in-depth conversations, actionable takeaways, and hands-on activities. The bike friendly meetup is presented by Bike NWA and today’s gathering is in Bentonville at Airship Coffee from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.