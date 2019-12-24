Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, December 24

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, December 24 sponsored by 7UP.

It’s Christmas Eve, and it’s also a Tuesday, Taco Tuesday that is! Taco Tuesday is happening at Saddlebock Brewery in Springdale today from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You can get all you can eat tacos for $8. For more information, click here.

You’ll have the chance to sing out your favorite Christmas carols at Brews in Eureka Springs today as they are hosting Christmas Carol Karaoke starting at 3:00 p.m. and lasting until they close at 8:00 p.m. Traditional and modern Christmas songs are available for you to choose from. For more information, click here.

Perhaps a round of Christmas trivia is more your jam. Then, head to the Holler at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville for “Geeks Who Drink” trivia. There will be 8 rounds of audio, visual and live-hosted trivia. The event is happening from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. And you’re invited to play with your friends, but please note that your team can’t have more than 6 participants. For more information, click here.

Also of note, Ozark Regional Transit is offering free bus fare after Christmas. A ride on all fixed route transit buses will be free. That’s on December 26, 27, 30 & 31. Ozark Regional Transit will be closed on Christmas and New Years Day. For more information, click here.

Here’s something happening tomorrow, December 25. On Christmas day you can bring cookies to the heroes, local service men and women, who are working on Christmas day. The idea is that you can bring cookies, breakfast, snacks, presents… really anything that will brighten the days of our service men & women Take them to your local police department, fire department or hospital. You can sign up to which particular department you will be supporting by clicking here.