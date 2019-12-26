Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, December 26

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, December 26 sponsored by 7UP.

Schools out and you might be looking for something to do post-Christmas. Fayetteville Public Library invites you to come out to the movies. They are screening the Disney holiday fantasy film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” starting at 1:00 p.m. Starring Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Jayden Fowora-Knight, Helen Mirren, & Keira Knightley. “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” is rated PG. For more information, click here.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is doing something wonderful with Christmas break as they are presenting “Winter Break Wonders.” There are multiple afternoons where you are invited to make memories as you create with artists, make buttons in the gallery, and listen to fun music together as a family! There will be special activities each afternoon, including artmaking, creative play, puppets, dance, and more. You can head to the museum to participate at 1:00 p.m. For a full list of dates and activities for Winter Break Wonders, click here.

The Jones Center in Springdale is offering a way for you to burn some of those holiday calories as they are presenting “Skatemas Break 2019” December 26 through December 28. The event will last from noon to 8:00 p.m. each day. There are skating sessions in the ice arena, a holiday movie and door prizes. Today’s movies begin at 3:00 p.m. each day. The cost of the event is $3. For more information, click here.

Your Christmas tree can have a second chance at life as a fish habitat in your local lake. Instead of leaving your tree at the curb, the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission is asking people to do drop off their real Christmas trees at these locations until the end of January. Donations are being accepted at Beaver Lake, Lake Elmdale, Bob Kidd Lake & Crystal Lake Make sure to remove all of the decorations, ornaments, lights and tinsel. No artificial trees will be accepted. For additional details, click here.