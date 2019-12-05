Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, December 5

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, December 5 sponsored by 7 Up.

Parents your kiddos can do more at the library than check out books, you can get them involved in hands-on projects that involve science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The Rogers Public Library is hosting “Full Steam Ahead” at 3:30 p.m. The program is best for children ages 5 – 12. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here.

Officers in Pea Ridge will be hosting a cops & kids event this evening. The event will be located at Pea Ridge Café. The event lasts until 8:00 p.m. Officers will be waiting tables to raise money for their Shop With a Cop that happens on December 13. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police. For additional information, click here.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is hosting their Mobile Phone Film Festival. Filmmakers submitted films created on their smartphones. The challenge was 1 mobile, 1 minute, 1 film. You can view the results on Thursday, December 5 starting at 7:00 p.m. This event is free to attend, but registration is required. For registration information, click here.

The A Capella group “The Swingles” will be performing at Walton Arts Center. The 7 young singers that make up today’s London-based group are driven by the same innovative spirit that has defined the 5-time Grammy® winners since they first made waves in the 1960s. There are still a few tickets remaining for this concert which starts at 7:00 p.m. For tickets and information, click here.