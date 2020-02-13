Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, February 13

Here is what is happening in NWA on Thursday, February 13 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Art on the Bricks is back in Rogers, beginning with an opening reception at 4:00 p.m.at the Rogers Experimental House. The curated art experience is titled “Reflections of the Black Experience” and multiple local and regional artists are featured. The Arkansas Arts Academy 5th and 6th grade students will perform at 4:45 p.m. For more information, click here.

Creating a grazing board is a great way to spend this Galentine’s Day. The Graduate Hotel in Fayetteville and Ozark Natural Foods have partnered up to hold a workshop featuring wine pairings and charcuterie. Click here for tickets and info.

Looking for some music this Thursday? Then, head to the campus of the University of Arkansas. London-based “Septura Brass Septet” will give a one-night performance at the Jim and Joyce TFaulkner Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for general admission $5 for students and faculty. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, click here.

A winery is the perfect place for a devious scheme! Only a few tickets remain for the Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner happening at Sassafras Springs Vineyard in Springdale. Teen romance turns fatal in this hilarious homicide. Dinner is included with your ticket to the event. For tickets and information, click here.