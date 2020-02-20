Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, February 20

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, February 20 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

February is Black History Month and there is an event last from 11:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. The event is focused on The Past, Present & Future of the Black Vote. It’s hosted by the University of Arkansas Fulbright College. This will take place on the U of A campus in the Arkansas Union. For more information, click here.

Axe throwing has become quite the rage over the past year. Ozark Axe House in rogers is celebrating their one year anniversary. On Thursday, February 20 you’re invited to drop in between 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The establishment will be treating guests to axe throwing, games, prizes and more. There is no registration required for this celebration. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to come out for light refreshments and drinks as you meet fellow women business owners, entrepreneurs and executives at “Woman Run.” At the event you’ll hear from Sierra Polk, Jasmine Hudson, & J’aaron Merchant, the co-founders of 4C Collective. 4C Collective is in the process of reenergizing and supporting the platform at diversitynwa.com, which is an initiative of the NWA Council. The event is from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m at Grit Studios in Bentonville. Tickets to the event are free. Organizers would love for you to RSVP. To learn more and to RSVP, click here.

Big game for the 22nd ranked Arkansas Razorback Women’s Basketball team. They take on the Tennessee Volunteers inside Bud Walton Arena. Tickets for the game are $5 at the door. Free parking is available in Lot 56 off MLK & Razorback Road. Tip off is at 6:00 p.m. Additional details can be found here.

Staying with the theme of Razorback sports, this event isn’t happening until early April, but in anticipation of a sell out crowd, we thought we’d mention today that tickets and tables are on sale for Hunter Yuracheck’s 2020 State of Athletics luncheon taking place on April 9 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. For tickets and information, click here.