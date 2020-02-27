Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, February 27

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, February 27 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Head to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at 1:00 p.m.for a gallery conversation as musician Epiphany ‘Big Piph’ Morrow presents his unique blend of storytelling, spoken word, and musical performance addressing themes of creativity, culture, black America, and globalization. A Pine Bluff, Arkansas native, Piph performs regularly with his 7-piece band, Tomorrow Maybe, and is a hip-hop ambassadorPlus, it’s free with no registration required. For more information, click here.

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society is presenting live jazz with no cover at US Pizza in Fayetteville. You can enjoy a quintet at 7:00 p.m., and then anyone who wants to jam can join from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. This jazz jam is celebrating the music and memory of American jazz tenor saxophonist Dexter Gordon. Gordon was a contemporary of greats like Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, & Bud Powell. For more information, click here.

Village on the Park in Rogers, the retirement and assisted living facility is hosting a networking event this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The event, “Taco ‘Bout a Party” is an opportunity for professionals to make connections, savor some delicious food, and “taco-bout” how you can make a difference in local business in NWA. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 28. The Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is presenting a community conversation with local physicians. The event is called “Living with Alzheimer’s: Early Stage Care Partners.” At the event, they will review the symptoms of the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, acceptance and adjusting to the diagnosis and care partner strategies for partnering with the person living with the disease. The event will be held at the Schmieding Center in Springdale starting at 10:00 a.m. Additional details can be found here.

