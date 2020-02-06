Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, February 6

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, February 6 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

The Springdale Public Library is celebrating Black History Month and you can join the celebration from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The newly formed jazz band Crusade will be playing some mellow tunes. Bring the family and stop by the library. Also, checkout the selection of Black History Month books during your visit. For more information, click here.

The North Forest Lights exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is almost coming to an end. You can commemorate your visit with your family with a professional photo. Ironside Photography will be present at the photo spot on Thursday, February 6 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Bundle up for a multimedia nightime experience in the middle of the exhibit. Photos are free, however a ticket to North Forest Lights is required. For tickets and additional information, click here.

The NWA Prison Story Project has a special event happening. They are having an Art Reception & Exhibit from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. of over 40 works of art from men on death row. Plus, they will host the premier of the film “On the Row: Stories from Men on Arkansas Death Row.” The screening will start at 7:30 p.m. The art is for sale with all proceeds benefiting the artists on the row. The event is free and is taking place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. For additional information, click here.

It’s Trivia Night at the Graduate Hotel in Fayetteville. Trivia starts at 7:00 p.m. and is free to play! Come early to save your spot and enjoy Thursday happy hour eat & drink specials. There will be prizes for the top teams. Trivia seating is first come, first served. For more information, click here.

Just a reminder that KNWA and our sister station Fox 24 are partnering with Arkansas Children’s Northwest for the “Give Kids a Miracle” Telethon.

5th Annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon

Benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest

February 5 & 6

5:00p.m.. – 10:30 p.m.

Live Phone Bank

Call (479) 455-5437 or Toll Free (844) 497-5437

Donations can also be made online by visiting the link located here.