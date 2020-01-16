Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, January 16

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, January 16.

The Art Collective Gallery in Rogers is holding an artist reception for Shareen Pruitt. The artists consistently pushes herself to dive deeper into discovering shape, form, texture, and color. Her exhibition, titled “Layers. Texture. Color” is on display through February 8. The drop-in reception is from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and refreshments will be served. For more information, click here.



Roger Thomas, lead singer of “The Downtown Livewires” will be performing at Fred’s Hickory Inn in Bentonville from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends out to hear Roger. He performs classic rock, roadhouse country and legacy blues. For more information, click here.



Join the Urban Land Institute of NWA for as they plan for 2020. The organization focuses on the responsible use of land in the area and sustaining thriving communities. You can learn more about the groups vision and current plans that include redeveloping 71B. This event will take place at TheatreSquared at 5:00 p.m. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres provided. Admission is free, but registration is required. To learn more and to register, click here.

You can visit Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for a unique experience. The museum is hosting a “Nightcap: It’s Lit Tour.” Starting at 6:30p.m. guests will learn how to make a specialty cocktail inspired by the theme “lit” in honor of the North Forest Lights experience. After the cocktail demonstration, participants will head into the galleries with a guide for a look at how artists from the permanent collection use light in their work. Tickets are $10 for non-members and $5 for members. This event is for ages 21 and up. For tickets and information, click here.