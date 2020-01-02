Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, January 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, January 2.

Your Christmas tree can have a second chance at life as a fish habitat in your local lake. Instead of leaving your tree at the curb, the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission is asking people to do drop off their real Christmas trees at these locations until the end of January. Donations are being accepted at Beaver Lake, Lake Elmdale, Bob Kidd Lake & Crystal Lake Make sure to remove all of the decorations, ornaments, lights and tinsel. No artificial trees will be accepted. For additional details, click here.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will take your trees as well. Anyone interested in donating a tree can bring it down to the wildlife refuge for the tigers to play with. If you’d like to donate your tree, first clear it off, then take it to the front desk at turpentine creek. The wildlife refuge is open during winter months from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. To contact Turpentine Creek about donating your tree, click here.

The Fayetteville School District is offering free lunch over winter break. Meals will be served at Owl Creek School from 11:00 a.m. until noon on January 2, 3, 6, 7, 8. Anyone 18 or younger can get a free meal. Adults can buy one for $3.75. Fayetteville students return to class January 9. For additional details, click here.

If you’ve got teenagers they can head to the Rogers Public Library at 6:00 p.m. for Teen Movie Night. They are screening “The Neverending Story.” If you need a few minutes without your teens- perhaps you have some Christmas returns or want to hit some holiday shopping sales. This is an excellent way to have a little break. “The Never-Ending Story” is rated PG. For more information, click here.