Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, January 23

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, January 23.

Happening at Sassafras Springs Vineyard, you’re invited out to enjoy soup, quiche, wine, music and even a hot chocolate bar. Plus, it’s all supporting a good cause. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is the name of the event and proceeds support the Elizabeth Richardson Center which provides hope, independence and opportunity for children and adults with disabilities. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are still available. For more information, click here.

Happening in Bentonville at Grit Studios, you’re invited to come out for light refreshments and drinks as you meet fellow women business owners, entrepreneurs and executives at “Woman Run.” You’ll hear from “Tot Tote” creator Loria Oliver. Tickets to the event are free. Organizers would love for you to RSVP. For more information, click here.

Calling all directors of the stage! Do you have a play that you’ve always wanted to direct? Now’s your chance! Be a part of Community Pitch Night at the Arts Center of the Ozarks. The event is happening at ACO from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Bring your ideas for all types of productions, musicals, plays or otherwise. For additional information, click here.

Looking for some live music to get you through this cold, wintery night? Head to Dickson St. Pub in Fayetteville to hear Randall Shreve. Randall performs this free show every 3rd Thursday of each month from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. For additional information, click here.

Here’s something to look forward to. Get your team together now because Spring Adult Softball registration in the City of Fayetteville will open on February 1. Registration will last from February 1 to March 16 with games beginning on March 13. You’re encouraged to put your team together now because there are only 64 spots for teams. Games are set to be played at the newly turfed Gary Hampton Softball Complex. For more detailed information, click here.

