Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, January 30

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, January 30 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Custom apparel & graphic design studio B-Unlimited (Fayetteville’s 2019 Excellence in Business Awards “Large Business of the Year” is hosting a networking event at their headquarters on School Avenue in Fayetteville. You can enjoy live music, local craft beer and wine, snacks, door prizes, and on-site screen printing of your own limited edition t-shirt! The event will last from four thirty to six-pm. Additional information can be found here.

Teenagers have a good reason to go to the library…other than books! Rogers Public Library is having a “Teen Book Buffet.” You bring your favorite book to read and the library is providing the snacks. This event is for ages 13 – 18 and lasts from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Momentary, the soon to open art space that’s a satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, have partnered The Hive and 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville to bring you an event. From 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., you can meet members of The Momentary team, learn more about the new contemporary art space, and ask those burning questions you have. All attendees will be able to enter to win free tickets to a “Time Being” performance during opening weekend (February 22 & 23). This is a free event with no registration required and is intended for ages 21+. For more information, click here.



Speaking of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art , you can head to the museum on the evening of Thursday, January 30. They will be dishing up specialty drinks, light fare and creative conversation. “Dish” is a culinary event taking place in the Great Hall from 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Hosted by Chef Case Dighero, the evening will feature conversation and insights from Peel Mansion site manager Laura Brewer. Dish costs $40 for members. $50 for non members. Tickets and information can be found here.