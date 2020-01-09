Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, January 9

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, January 9.

More than 20 artists across the region will come together to showcase their work. The January Art Walk is happening today in downtown Rogers from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This event is where talented artists bring their handmade products to shops and restaurants in downtown Rogers. If you’re looking for one specific place to go you ould start at Rogers Experimental House. They are having their ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. To learn more about the January Art Walk, click here.

Parents your kiddos can do more at the library than check out books. You can get them involved in hands on projects that involve science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The Rogers Public Library is hosting Full Steam Ahead at 3:30 p.m. The program is best for children ages five to twelve. Children under seven must be accompanied by an adult. For details click here.

NWA Cash Mob is having their January Networking Event this evening at Farrell’s Lounge, Bar & Grill in downtown Fayetteville. Cash Mobs are casual networking events around the area that help support locally owned businesses. These events are free to adults and professionals that are looking for a networking opportunity. The event kicks off at 5:00 p.m. If you plan to attend, organizers would love an RSVP so that they are prepared. To RSVP or find out more information, click here.

If you’re looking for live music, Jenna & Friends are performing at Bike Rack Brewing in downtown Springdale. Jenna, Kevin & Murray bring their unique sound and fun energy to the brewery at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.



Here’s an opportunity for our viewers in the river valley. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is having an Opening Reception for exhibits featuring both art and photography. The art museum itself features rotating contemporary exhibitions and a permanent collection. The art reception is from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information about the museum, click here.

