Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, July 10

If you’re looking for an event for the family, head to the Scott Family Amazeum for Priceless Nights. Admission to the Amazeum will be pay as you wish from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Proceeds are used to support initiatives and learning experiences. For more information, click here.

Fayetteville Public Library is hosting University of Arkansas professor Dr. Daniel Kennefick. He will give a talk on gravitational waves and black holes. The talk is entitled “Einstein’s Gravity” and will last from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Join the talented artists of Opera in the Ozarks as they present Broadway Cabaret at the Fayetteville Town Center. This evening of musical fun includes lively entertainment, light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For more ticket information, click here.

“Young the Giant” and “Fitz and the Tantrums” with special guest “COIN” will take centerstage at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. The gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the music that will “make your hands clap” will begin at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.