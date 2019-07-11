Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, July 11

Parents your kiddos can do more at the library than check out books. You can get them involved in hands-on projects That involve science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The Rogers Public Library is hosting “Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead” at 2:00 p.m. The program is best for children ages 5 – 12. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to the 1st Annual Block Party at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. Happy Hour starts at 3:00 p.m. & the event lasts all day until 10:00 p.m. Games, food, drinks, and a free concert featuring the band Bottlerocket on the lawn at 8:00 p.m. All ages welcome. For more information, click here.

Ultra Suede will be playing the free Gulley Park Concert. The funky jams will begin at 7:00 p.m. The Gulley Park Summer Concert Series is a long standing tradition of outdoor live music and a food truck rally. All ages are welcome and you’re encouraged to bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating. For more information, click here.

30 girls from around Northwest Arkansas will take a train ride from Dickson Street in Fayetteville to Winslow and then back to the Emma Avenue Train Station in Springdale as they learn about careers in transportation engineering. The camp specifically targets girls because females are underrepresented in the transportation engineering field. The girls will arrive at the Springdale Train Station around 2:00 p.m. For more information on the GirlTREC program, click here.