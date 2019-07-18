Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, July 18

Friends of Bentonville Parks & Rec is hosting “Science in the Park” at 6:00 p.m. You’re invited to join the folks from Mad Science at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville for an evening of fun science experiments and demonstrations. This is an all ages show that is open to the public. For more information, click here.

At 6:00 p.m. in the Rogers Public Library Community Room it’s Teen Game Night. The library will bring out games on Play Station, board & tabletop games & more. The event is for ages 13-18 & will last until 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Two Friends Books in Bentonville is hosting a free poetry workshop from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. In this workshop, local poet and teacher Sarah Burns-Anyieth will lead participants in reading a variety of poems about parenthood and childhood. No previous writing experience needed. All are welcome. Some poems contain “adult conversations.” Limited spots remain. For more information and to register, click here.

If you need to blow off some steam by playing video games, head to Axis Lounge in Fayetteville for a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament.” The tournament is hosted by Team Knight Owl and will last all evening from 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. This is a weekly event. For more information, click here.

The Pryor Center and the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society are presenting a free concert featuring the “Hogtown Hot Club” Gypsy Jazz Quartet. The concert is from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Pryor Center on the square in Fayetteville. The event is free and open to the public and does not require an RSVP. For more information, click here.