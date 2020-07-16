Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, July 16

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, July 16 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

If you’ve ever been curious about tracing your family tree, Fayetteville Public Library wants to help. They are hosting a Zoom meeting to discuss how to begin your family history research. The genealogy librarians will help you navigate the process and also talk about the resources the library can provide. The event is happening virtually from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Bring your questions!

The University of Arkansas Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education will be hosting a live virtual question and answer session with Dr. Lisa Corrigan. The session will address questions of how to be an ally for the Black Lives Matter movement. Student affairs professional Mitchell Foster will serve as the moderator for this important dialogue. The session begins at 1:30 p.m. They ask that you submit your questions to Dr. Corrigan in advance.

In the fall, the Northwest Arkansas Community College plans to offer course instruction on campus, online at a scheduled time and online anytime. Happening this evening at 6:00 p.m., returning and prospective students can join them for a live virtual Q & A to further discuss these plans, and find out more on how they are working to provide a safe environment for everyone.

The Purple Stride Walk to support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will happen in November, but they are having a virtual kickoff event on Sunday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m. Also on Sunday, they have partnered with Yum Yo’s and Kendra Scott to promote Virtual Purple Stride and celebrate National Ice Cream Day with 20% of sales being donated to NWA PanCan.

Here’s something really cool… She took a DNA test and turns out Lizzo is 100% that queen of generositylocal. ICU and ER staff at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale and the staff at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital received lunch for their hard work during the pandemic. The singer also sent a video thanking the staff. Check out the video below.