Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, July 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, July 2 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Calling all grill masters! Downtown Springdale is hosting an at-home burger cook-off and it’s easy to participate: 1. cook a burger 2. snap a picture 3. post on social media tagging Downtown Springdale and using #DowntownSpringdale. Then, you’ll be entered to win a $40 gift card to a Downtown Springdale business. The contest is from July 3 – 10. A winner will be chosen on July 13.
The Spaceberry music festival is set to kick off at the Farm Campground in Eureka Springs and there are plenty of ways you can participate. The festival is a drive-in event so you can come in your car or RV. There’s plenty of space for social distancing. Wait, there’s more! If you’re not ready to venture out to an event yet, the whole festival (featuring music and fireworks) is being live-streamed!
Another unique celebration happening this weekend in the River Valley. The Fort Smith Mayor’s 4th of July Celebration will happen on Saturday, July 4 but there is a twist! It’s happening via train tour! The train will make 6 stops in Fort Smith where you can enjoy digital fireworks, music, giveaways and more. Organizers invite you to come early to find your spot, wear your mask, and follow all social distancing guidelines.
The 2020 Steel Horse Rally was already postponed from May to the Fall due to the Coronavirus. Now, it’s been delayed until to 2021. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to postpone the motorcycle rally because of the drastic increase in cases in Arkansas. The charity event will return to Fort Smith next May.
The University of Arkansas Libraries have completed a major project. More than a century of history of the university is now digitized. All U of A yearbooks from 1897 through 2018 are available for free online. So, you can search for friends and family. The project was completed with the help of generous donors.