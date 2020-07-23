Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, July 23

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, July 23 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

All summer long, the Springdale Public Library has been offering the chance for teens to meet the authors of some of their favorite books. The “Talk with an Author” series continues at 2:00 p.m. The Zoom chat will be with author Roseanne A. Brown. She’s the author of the book “Songs of Wrath & Ruin.”

The Northwest Arkansas Business Women’s Conference is happening in September but you can register now. It’s the 22nd year for the premier women’s conference in the region. This year’s event will be 100% virtual due to Covid-19. You can expect amazing speakers and surprises. Register by Friday, July 24 for exclusive pricing on the conference and bonus content. You can also sign up for a newsletter to stay up to date on information about the conference.

The Northwest Arkansas NAACP wants to make sure children in our region return to school safely. The organization is raising funds for its Mask to School initiative and working with Olive Loom and the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum to have masks made to provide to students.

Volunteers Can Call Olive Loom: (832) 465-4122

Donate Cash App: $NWANAACP

Paypal: Paypal.Me/Nwanaacp

For Information on NWA NAACP: Http://Www.Nwanaacp.Org/

If you’re kiddos have got you going crazy or work has you stressed out, everyone can use a moment to wind down and zen out. The Peel Mansion in Bentonville has just the thing. You can join them for Yoga at the Mansion this evening from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. This free program has limited slots available so that you can spread out and stay socially distant on the grounds while adhering to CDC guidelines. Bring your yoga mat, some water and a face mask.

George’s Majestic Lounge is offering a free virtual concert this evening starting at 8:00 p.m. “The Traveling Squirrels” are headlining the show and they are no stranger to Good Day NWA. They have performed on our show before. Joining them on-stage are “Makin’ Loaf” and “The Candid.” This virtual concert will begin at 8:00 p.m.