Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, July 25

Bentonville Public Library brings you the mömandpöp show today at 2:00 p.m. Husband and wife songwriters Bobby and Virginia Matthews have created the award-winning musical, comedy, variety show “mömandpöp.” This free, drop-in program at Bentonville Public Library does not require registration, but seating is limited. For more information about the event, click here.

You can learn how to make your own rain barrel in a hands-on short class. The Beaver Watershed Alliance will provide all the materials for this class that will take place at the Downtown Rogers Farmers Market from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You will need to register and space is limited. For more information, click here.

You, your kids, & your pups are invited to join Bentonville Parks and Recreation for a fun evening at the Bentonville Bark Park. There will be live music from Russ Hutchinson and free treats for dogs & humans. The event will last from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend. For more information, click here.

Filmmakers and film fans are invited to the River Valley Film Society’s meeting at 5 Star Productions in Fort Smith. The society’s goal is to connect filmmakers & fans, actors, directors, and crew with each other to help build up the local community. The meeting is open to the public and begins at 6:00 p.m. follwed by the screening of Brenda Yelvington’s “Leaving a Legacy” documentary. For more information, click here.

Mary-Heather Hickman & the Sinners will be playing the free Gulley Park Concert. The concert begins tonight at 7:00 p.m. If you’ve not been to the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series. It’s a long-standing tradition of outdoor live music and a food truck rally. Lots of fun for the whole family, Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating. For more information, click here.