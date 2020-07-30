Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, July 30

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, July 30 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Something cool happening in Rogers today. New Province Brewing Company is hosting “Pints & Crafts.” You can paint your very own portrait of hops on a mini canvas to take home! Spaces are limited, all art supplies are sanitized, and there are two time slots available for your visit… either 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Here’s something you can do friends. Board Game Knights is hoping you have an Epic Thursday! The game lounge in Bentonville is hosting an event where they will set up all the games for you. All you have to do is show up and play! The event tonight starts at 5:30 p.m. All the games have common themes. If you are not able to attend tonight, this is a weekly event.
30 years ago, the price of a loaf of bread was seventy cents, the blockbusters were “Home Alone,” “Ghost,” & “Dances & Wolves,” and the Razorbacks joined the SEC. That’s right, in 1990, the Arkansas Razorback officially became members of the Southeastern Conference. July 30 at 6:00 p.m., you’re invited to listen in to a virtual panel discussion as panelists look back at this bold move and what it has meant for Razorback athletics. The event is free.
Grab your popcorn! Here’s the perfect way to finish off your Thursday. Leisurlist invites you To Pratt Place Inn & Barn in Fayetteville where they will have a huge outdoor screen set up for you to enjoy the movie “Space Jam.” The event is outdoors with plenty of room for social distancing.
Movie snacks will be provided. The cost is just $5 per person. Tickets are going fast, limited spaces remain.