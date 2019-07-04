Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, July 4

The 4th of July is one of the busiest times of the year for our lakes and rivers. And, while it’s fun, you should be aware and practice good water safety habits. Here are some tips from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Swimming Safety Tips:

Never swim alone

Do not overestimate your swimming skills

Swim only in designated areas

Wear a life jacket

Boating Safety Tips:

Check all safety equipment including your vehicle, trailer and boat

Always check the weather before going on the water.

For more tips from the Army Corps of Engineers, click here.

Phat Tire Bike Shop will be hosting a lake Atalanta ride. Meet at the Phat Tire Rogers Location. This weekly ride will go to Lake Atalanta and end at Ozark Beer Company. The ride is scheduled to last from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Space-themed fun happening in conjunction with Experience Fayetteville’s First Thursday July. Fenix Fayetteville Art Gallery invites you to their space parade and reception. The parade starts at the Fenix Fayetteville Gallery at 8:15 p.m. and proceeds around the square. For more information, click here.

The Free Summer Concert Series rolls along at The JBGB. The show features the band “The Lovers.” Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and music kicks off at 6:00 p.m. The JBGB reminds concert goers that concert seating is first come, first served inside the restaurant. No reservations taken on concert days. For more information, click here.