Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, July 9

Here’s a look at what’s happening around Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, July 9 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
With suspended performances and mandatory closures, the Covid-19 Pandemic has halted Walton Arts Center’s main source of revenue – ticket sales. In response, they have launched the Ghost Light Recovery Fund, an emergency relief initiative to help them weather this crisis.If you’re curious about the name, a “ghost light” is part of a long-held theatrical tradition of leaving a single light burning whenever a theater is unoccupied — lighting the way for a safe return to the stage.
Today at 2:00 p.m., the Springdale Public Library is hosting a zoom chat book talk for teenagers. These book talks are a great way for the teens to meet the authors of some great summer reading books. The featured book today is “Sia Martinez & the Moonlit Beginning of Everything!” If you miss it, don’t worry! There’s another one next week. These events happen at 2:00 p.m.
Sticking with digital conversations that you can take part in, here’s something from The Momentary contemporary art space. If you’ve been missing the opportunity to see visual art in-person, you can join The Momentary this evening for a lively conversation. The event is titled “Digital Talk, State Of The Art 2020 – Materials Journey.” The event is free. It will be held over zoom at 7:00 p.m. and you must register to attend.
The Fayetteville Public Library is hosting a virtual event and you are invited to join a round table discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement with local community members. The panel will address the movements’ purpose, goals and evolution. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. and will be followed by virtual audience participation.
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting another happy hour event. Join the orchestra’s principal percussionist Fernando Valencia as he shares a cocktail recipe, introduces viewers to a composer and play a little music. Fernando will be live on the orchestra’s Facebook page at 5:00 p.m. The APO’s mission is to weave classical music throughout the fabric of our community.
Downtown Bentonville is looking for volunteers for the Farmers Market. Staring July 11, 2020 the market will return to the square. Senior hour will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the market will open at 8:30 a.m.