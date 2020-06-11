Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Thursday, June 11

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, June 11 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Happening at 12:00 p.m. the group “Build Community Through Love” is hosting a lunch & learn called Navigating the Workplace During Uncertain Times. Sitting on the panel are several black young professionals. If you’re interested in participating, click here to register.

At 2:00 p.m., the Springdale Public Library is hosting a Zoom chat for teenagers with Author Namia Forna. She’s the author of the book “The Gilded Ones.” This event is part of the library’s “Talk with an Author” series which is happening on several Thursday’s this Summer. For more information, click here.

This one is for all the theatre folks out there. Pilot Arts is hosting a virtual workshop on June 11 & 12 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with theatre director and producer Coleman Ray Clark. The workshop is for actors, writers, and directors looking to deepen their approach to plays

Coleman has become a prominent voice in today’s theatre world. For more information, click here.

In case you missed it, art-enthusiasts are getting the opportunity to enjoy world-class art in Bentonville once again. Crystal Bridges and The Momentary reopened on Wednesday, June 10 after the pandemic previously closed their doors. The Bentonville museums were originally slated to reopen last month, but decided to remain closed until it was deemed safe to do so. In order to visit the museums you’ll need to choose a time-slot and reserve a free ticket. To learn more, click here.